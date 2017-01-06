Kim Kardashian speaks out on Paris heist in TV show trailer

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she thought she was going to be shot in the back when she was held at gunpoint by armed robbers in Paris last year.

The reality TV star broke her silence on the robbery in a trailer for an upcoming series of the family's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, released on Friday.

A tearful Kardashian West is seen telling her sisters Khloe and Kourney Kardashian her thoughts at the time of the ordeal: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out."

She adds: "It makes me so upset to think about it."

The 36-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by five masked men inside a private residence in Paris in October.

The clip, released by E!, also shows Kardashian West on the phone as she appears to learn that her rapper husband, Kanye West, has been admitted to hospital.

In November, West was taken to UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after abruptly cancelling his US Saint Pablo tour.

Kardashian West says down the phone: "Don't scare me, please. What's going on? I think he really needs me, and I have to go home."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in March but no specific date has been announced.