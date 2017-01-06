Mother who collapsed in shop and stopped breathing meets those who 'saved' her

A woman who survived a collapse on Christmas Eve in a busy supermarket thanks to the remarkable efforts of staff and passers-by has held an emotional reunion with her rescuers.

Catherine Maguire, 48, was shopping with her three daughters and her husband for a last-minute present in Sainsbury's at the Arnison Centre, Durham, when she dropped to the floor in the entrance.

She had a blood clot to the heart, stopped breathing and had no pulse when store staff leapt into action, followed by Police and Community Support Officer Debbie Sadler-Knox, and they tried to revive her with CPR.

They were joined by off-duty paramedic Stephen Tate, a passing anaesthetist and an on-duty paramedic Sarah Ulph, who happened to be refueling at the supermarket.

Mr Tate used a defibrillator to twice shock Mrs Maguire's heart and revived her. The equipment had only been in the store since October.

She was flown by air ambulance to the James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough.

Less than a fortnight on, she was well enough to go back to the Sainsbury's near her home in Framwellgate Moor, to thank everyone. The Northumbrian Water administrator said: "I feel extremely lucky to be alive because I don't think I would have survived if it hadn't been here, with all the people here to help me."

Her husband Jon, 45, who works in IT for the NHS, relived the terror he felt during the event which happened in front of their daughters, Mollyann, 14, Maisie, 12, and Grace, 10.

He said: "It was horrible. My girls have seen things they shouldn't have seen."

He was full of praise for the Sainsbury's staff who were first to help, then emergency services personnel.

Employees put blankets up to give Mrs Maguire privacy and looked after the girls while the first aiders worked to save her life.

"It's as if all the stars were aligned for her," her husband said. Mr Tate, who was shopping for last-minute Christmas items, said: "She was dead to all intents and purposes. She was not breathing and had no cardiac output."

Miss Ulph, who joined him soon after, said: "To have everybody here in such a close area is amazing.

"To have a cardiac arrest in front of paramedics, first aiders, a defib, an anaesthetist, that's amazing.

"God forbid for it to happen, but you couldn't hope for it to happen with better people around you."

The PCSO who carried out chest compressions before the paramedics took over admitted: "I never been so scared in my life."

Mrs Sadler-Knox has since visited the family and was amazed at Mrs Maguire's recovery.

"It was lovely to see them and to hear that they had their Christmas on New Year's Eve.

"One of the girls said the best gift that they had was having their mum there."