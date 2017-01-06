Paul Gascoigne in rehab as he seeks help in battle with alcoholism

Paul Gascoigne has gone into rehab to try and "get free of his demons" and attempt to become alcohol free in 2017, his agent said.

A statement on the Facebook page of the former England football star's representatives, A1 Sporting Speakers, confirmed his latest attempt to get professional help.

This comes just over a week after the 49-year-old suffered a fractured skull after allegedly being kicked down a staircase in a London hotel.

Last year he was said to have been left devastated by the death of his 22-year-old nephew, Jay Kerrigan-Gascoigne, who was found dead at his girlfriend's flat in Gateshead following a long-running battle with mental health issues.

The statement issued in the name of Terry Baker said: "Paul wants to let everyone know that he has gone into rehab. We have spent nearly every day helping him through his annus horribilis since Jay passed away.

"He is making a serious effort to get free of his demons and trying to become alcohol free for 2017. I'm not religious at all but if any of you are, say a prayer for him."

The former Newcastle United and Tottenham player, who got 57 England caps, has suffered from alcoholism for more than 20 years.

Posting on Twitter after the incident at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch, he said: "Hi everyone I got jumped kicked down the stairs I've got 15 stitches in my head I've a fractured skull 2 broken fingers 8 teeth nicked."