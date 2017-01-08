£471m worth of new healthcare facilities set to open in next two years

Around £471 million worth of new healthcare facilities, including two new hospital buildings, are expected to open in Scotland within the next two years.

Funded through Scottish Government investment, the new NHS and local council facilities will provide patients across the country with treatment within 21st century surroundings.

Nicola Sturgeon will visit the site of a new £212 million hospital in Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

It is one of four projects due to open in the next financial year and comes as part of a programme of capital investment in the NHS estate worth over £2 billion between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

Other projects due for completion in the next year include a new £230 million Royal Hospital for Sick Children and Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh and a new £28 million community hospital in Ayrshire and Arran.

Health secretary Shona Robison said continued investment in healthcare facilities would ensure that NHS Scotland remains at the forefront of providing safe, effective and high-quality care.

She added: "As we enter a new year, it seems apt to reflect on the significant progress made in delivering some key new facilities, which are already beginning to transform the care thousands of patients receive every day.

"Looking ahead, nearly half a billion pounds of hospitals and health centres will be completed in 2017-18 - making care more effective, efficient and safe.

"Our investment in these new facilities will help us to achieve our ambition of transforming the way health and social care services are delivered, keeping NHS Scotland at the forefront of delivering world-class care."