Pranksters descend to No Trousers invasion of London Underground

Pranksters staged a cheeky invasion of London's underground network to take part in No Trousers On The Tube Day.

Passengers take part in the No Pants Tube Ride on the London Underground
What began as a madcap idea by a handful of people on New York City's mass transit system in 2002 has grown into an international celebration of silliness.

Now there are around 9,000-10,000 people who take part each year in the global good-willed stunt.

Hundreds of Britons, of all shapes and sizes, stripped down and kept a straight face as they rode on the underground in their underwear.

Confused commuters also saw the pranksters take part in a mannequin challenge on the concourse at Kings's Cross Station in central London.

Organiser Ivan Markovic said: "We have been running it for eight years here.

"We travel the Tube on the first Sunday of the year and just make a scene. We make people smile. We make people laugh and we get some lovely reactions."

It was a bit of a bummer that the tail end of the stunt clashed with the 24-hour Tube strike because "unfortunately I think a lot of people will not be able to make the after-party - which sucks," Mr Markovic said.