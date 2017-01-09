Michael Gove demands the Government deliver 'full Brexit' not 'fake Brexit'

Michael Gove has urged the Government to deliver a "full Brexit" by ensuring the UK quits the European single market and customs union.

The Tory former education secretary and prominent Brexiteer suggested anything less would amount to a "fake Brexit".

Mr Gove was one of the Leave campaign's leading voices in the EU referendum and he said the UK would be "trapped" if it remained in the single market and customs union.

Writing for the BrexitCentral website, he said: "We need to deliver a full Brexit, not settle for fake Brexit.

"Once Article 50 is triggered, we should be very clear about our simple, straightforward, generous approach to leaving.

"We don't want or need to be in the single market - outside we can control our own borders, laws and taxes. Inside we're trapped.

"We don't want to be bound by being members of the customs union. Outside we can negotiate new trade deals with emerging economies. Inside we're trapped.

"And we don't need to waste months talking about new tariffs.

"We don't have any at the moment with Europe, we don't want to impose any and attempts to over-complicate the issue are a trap."

Meanwhile, Mr Gove also outlined his belief that the Government could secure a quick and "amicable" Brexit deal.

He said the Government should guarantee the rights of all EU citizens currently here to stay, and pledge to continue its role as the principal European defender of Nato's eastern border.

If it also offered to continue co-operation on science funding and agreed to respect EU regulations when selling to their market "then we could - quickly - reach an amicable agreement".

Speculation over whether the UK will remain in the European single market and customs union post-Brexit has dominated political discussion since the nation voted to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May told Sky News on Sunday the Government is "working to get the best possible deal" for the UK on the issue of trade.

But she stressed the importance that will be given to gaining full control over immigration during divorce negotiations with Brussels.

Pressed on the issue of single market membership, the Prime Minister said some people had suggested the UK could "keep bits" of EU membership as it looks to leave the bloc.

But Mrs May appeared to shut down that possibility as she said: "We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer."