Nicola Sturgeon hails new hospital construction jobs boost

The construction of a new hospital has created 55 more jobs than expected, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon hailed progress at the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as she confirmed construction had resulted in 215 jobs for the area.

The hospital received £200 million from the Scottish Government's non-profit distribution (NPD) model which uses private finance to pay for the work, but caps the profit that firms can make.

It is expected to open in December this year.

Ms Sturgeon, who met apprentices and graduates on a visit to the site, said: "It's fantastic to see 215 new jobs have been created for people from the region - 55 more than expected.

"Meeting apprentices and graduates today, I saw first-hand what the hospital's construction means to them as they kick-start their careers.

"This is delivering a meaningful community benefit as well as an injection into the local economy.

"With a full year's work ahead of us until the hospital is complete, we fully intend to make the most of the opportunities this presents to the community, as well as to individuals seeking training or work opportunities.

"This new facility will deliver high-quality health services to patients from the Dumfries and Galloway region and we are investing in the latest technologies to ensure efficient and effective diagnostics and treatment for every patient."