Rugby club took player to hospital after waiting an hour for ambulance

A stricken rugby player was taken to hospital using a fold-up table and pick-up vehicle - after waiting an hour for an ambulance.

The player for Leicestershire side Aylestone Athletic dislocated his knee during a game on Saturday against Sileby at Victoria Park.

But after waiting for East Midlands Ambulance Service to send paramedics for an hour, the side gave up and used a fold-up table reportedly borrowed from a nearby pub and a pick-up vehicle to take the man to hospital.

The club tweeted: "We appreciate the stress that critical services & NHS are under, we have the greatest respect for you. just a shock to realise how under pressure the service was. Many thanks for the hard work you do!"

East Midlands Ambulance Service said to the club in a tweet: "We continue to be v.busy with life-threatening calls which we have to prioritise.

"Extremely busy both 999 & A&E. We hope your player is recovering well."