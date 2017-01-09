Surgeon claims he is a scapegoat for hospital's failures, medical tribunal hears

A surgeon claims he has been made "a scapegoat" for "long-standing shortcomings" at a hospital's child heart unit, a medical tribunal has heard.

Dr Nihal Weerasena is accused of various failures in his care of six children and one adult patient between 2008 and 2012 while employed by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The trust referred the doctor to the General Medical Council (GMC) in January 2014 following a review of its paediatric care services the previous year which included looking at clinical outcomes.

Children's heart operations at Leeds General Infirmary had previously been stopped for a fortnight at Easter 2013 on the orders of NHS England after safety concerns about the unit. A report later concluded the unit did not have excessive mortality rates.

Dr Weerasena is not attending a two-week disciplinary hearing in Manchester in which the GMC say his fitness to practise is impaired because of his misconduct in relation to a number of operations in which some children died.

But he outlined reasons for his absence in writing to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service and said he had been the victim of a "cover-up".

Chloe Hudson, representing the GMC, told the panel: "In essence the doctor says that there has been a campaign against him to cover up the long-standing shortcomings of Leeds Teaching Hospitals' paediatric heart surgery department and in effect he has been made a scapegoat for departmental failures."

Outlining the individual charges against Dr Weerasena, she said he had shown "substandard practice" in his treatment of a seven-year-old patient in March 2012 in a "complex" surgery which carried "significant risk".

He was also said to have omitted a key event during the operation in his typed report which had appeared in his handwritten note.

Dr Weerasena is also alleged to have failed to keep an accurate record of surgery on a six-year-old patient in November 2010 when he omitted reference in his typed notes to major bleeding and a significant period of hypotension.

Ms Hudson said the GMC's appointed expert witness, an experienced consultant heart surgeon, had criticised his operation on an eight-year-old patient in September 2010 to repair narrowing of the arteries into the heart.

The tribunal heard that he also failed to seek senior surgical help during the procedure and failed to explain in his typed operation report why the patient had died.

It was said to be "unusual" for a patient to die from surgical bleeding which can be controlled by a variety of techniques.

His treatment of three other children was said to have fallen below the standard expected of a reasonably competetent cardiothoracic surgeon.

While in December 2010 he was said to have performed an aortic valve repair on a male patient who the tribunal was told was "100% certain" he was receiving a replacement valve rather than a repair.

Dr Weerasena is said to have failed to obtain informed consent for the repair and did not make it clear he had limited experience in such a procedure.

The hearing is scheduled to last up to three weeks.