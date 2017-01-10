A&E waiting-time target missed in final week of 2016

Scotland's core accident-and-emergency (A&E) departments missed a key waiting-time target in the week ending on New Year's Day.

The latest figures show in the week leading up to January 1, 92.3% of the 25,148 patients attending were seen and then either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The Scottish Government has set a target for 95% of cases to be dealt with within four hours.

A total of 98 patients (0.4%) spent more than eight hours in A&E while six patients (less than 0.1%) were there more than 12 hours.

The previous week saw 93.5% of the 22,267 patients attending dealt with within four hours.

The NHS in England also has a four-hour A&E waiting time target but on Monday Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Commons the target needed to be "protected" for the most serious cases and should not apply to non-urgent patients.

Hospitals across England have not hit the target since summer 2015 but the Department of Health said there are no plans to alter it.