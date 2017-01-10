NHS may become world's safest healthcare system, says Hunt after crisis warning

Jeremy Hunt has said the NHS has the chance of becoming the safest healthcare system in the world - just days after the Red Cross warned of a humanitarian crisis.

The Health Secretary said the charity's remarks were not appropriate, adding that he did not accept their description of what is happening in the NHS.

Mr Hunt said the founding values of the NHS mean that it could become the world's safest healthcare system.

In an address to a conference in London hosted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and The King's Fund, he said: "In the NHS, one of the things that I've found most encouraging is the huge amount of support for the patient safety agenda.

"And I know there are colleagues from around the world here, so allow me to make a parochial comment for a moment.

"But I actually think because of the founding values of the NHS and because of the fact that we don't, as the first thing we do when we send someone home, send them an invoice for their care, we actually have the opportunity to become the safest healthcare system in the world, because of some of the things that we're able to do in a national system."

Asked how he expects people to take his comment seriously about the NHS becoming the world's safest system after the Red Cross's remarks about a "humanitarian crisis", he said: "Well, I don't accept that description.

"I think there are some A&Es that had very, very serious problems over Christmas and no one would want to minimise what happened."

He said the vast majority of hospitals coped slightly better than last year, adding: "And I think there have been a number of independent voices who say that that language was not appropriate.

"So I don't accept that description.

"Does that mean that we say that we're not going to do anything about some of the problems that we've had over the last couple of weeks? Absolutely not.

"I think those problems are unacceptable. I think some of them ... extremely distressing and worrying.

"And, of course, we need to take action to try and prevent that happening again."

The Red Cross has a history of helping the NHS in times of need, such as transporting patients home from hospital.

But on Friday it warned of a "humanitarian crisis" in the NHS, saying there had been a marked increase in demand for its service and it was working in 20 A&E departments.

Mr Hunt has repeatedly said in interviews that around a third of patients going to A&E should go elsewhere.

But in 2014, Mr Hunt told MPs he had taken his own children to A&E rather than waiting to see a GP.

Later on Twitter, Mr Hunt added: "If parents have an unwell child needing medical attention, A&E provides a trusted service."