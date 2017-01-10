Shetland pony tailing bigger friend Nola before river drama, owner says

An adventurous Shetland Pony has been reunited with the female friend he was trying to follow when he got caught up in a swollen river.

Nemo was caught on a branch and weighed down by his blanket as he tried to cross the river at the Equine Rescue and Rehoming centre in Aberfoyle, Stirling.

Owner Kay Paterson went into the water herself to try to help the eight-year-old but was unable to move him until a fire service rescue team arrived at the scene near Lochard Road at about 11am on Monday.

She believes he was trying to follow Nola, an Irish sport horse, down the field.

Ms Paterson said: "We started to move a group of horses to another part of the field because the area they were in was really muddy with all the rain.

"I was going to go back for Nemo but it looks like he tried to follow and take a short cut across the river.

"He's usually so sensible, it's the first time anything like this has happened, so we're just so glad he's okay and is doing well."

Ms Paterson said Nemo likes to behave like a bigger horse and has a "little and large relationship" with 12-year-old Nola.

"He's back with his friend now and was around Nola a lot today," she said.

"We're going to keep him in one of the stables and because of his size he can't see over the door, but he knows that Nola is around and we'll keep them together from now on."