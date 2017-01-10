Teenager arrested after death of girl, seven, in York

A teenager has been arrested after the death of a seven-year-old girl, police have said.

Police are questioning the 15-year-old girl after officers were called to an address in Woodthorpe, York, and found the victim nearby with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was taken to hospital but died a short time later, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesman said: " Police were called shortly after 4.30pm on Monday January 9 to an address in Alness Drive in York.

"Officers attended and, upon visiting a scene nearby, they found a seven-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

"An ambulance attended and the girl was taken to York District Hospital, where she sadly died a short time later.

"A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident. She remains in police custody for questioning.

"Officers remain at the scene while the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the girl continues."