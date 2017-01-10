Thousands with learning disabilities missing mental health checks, experts warn

Thousands of people with a learning disability may not be getting help for mental health problems they are suffering, health officials have warned.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has called for people with learning disabilities to have their mental health checked every year.

It said that thousands may be undiagnosed.

Nice said that only half of people with learning disabilities received a health check in 2011/12 - but it is unclear whether these assessments included mental health questions.

It said that mental health problems can be difficult to diagnose among people with learning disabilities as it can be harder for the person to explain their feelings.

Ian Rogers, who was part of Nice's quality standard committee, said: "We know that people with learning disabilities have an increased risk of experiencing mental health problems.

"But their symptoms are sometimes wrongly attributed to their learning disabilities or a physical health problem rather than an alteration in their mental health. This needs to change.

"I hope that by Nice recommending annual mental health checks, alongside the physical health checks we know are becoming routine, we can help those suffering in silence get the help they need."

In 2013, there were more than a million people across the UK with a learning disability.

Around two in five adults and a third of children with learning disabilities suffer from mental health problems.