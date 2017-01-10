Trick shot mastermind came up with elaborate sports bar stunt 'in a dream'

The mastermind behind a jaw-dropping trick shot that has been watched by more than one million people said the idea for it came to him in a dream.

Shane O'Hara spent nearly 11 hours setting up the intricate series of steps for a golf ball to follow in the bar he works at in Bristol.

Rob Moore, his colleague at the Allstars Sports Bar, said Mr O'Hara had built trick shots before but not quite on this scale and that he had started his creation at 10.30pm, working through the night to finish at 9am.

"Shane is the sort of person who likes to do bigger and better every time," he said.

"Shane told me that the idea came to him in a dream."

Once set up, the trick shot was set off with only three people to witness it - Mr O'Hara, bar assistant Tom Woolman and one of the venue's cleaners.

Mr Moore said the video, which probably won't be the last the team makes, had been viewed 1.2 million times on the bar's Facebook page and that most of the comments had been positive apart from a few people who said "these guys have way too much time on their hands".

He said: "Knowing Shane as I do, he will try to do it bigger [next time] if he can, but I am not sure how he'll manage to do it."