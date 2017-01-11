Inadequate social care funding contributing to NHS crisis - ex-health secretary

A former health secretary has said the Government is failing to recognise the "inadequate resourcing of social care" which is contributing to the NHS winter crisis.

Stephen Dorrell said that, despite reassurances from Theresa May, "my view is that it is not business as usual with a bit more pressure".

His comments come after the Prime Minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed in the Commons over the health service.

Mrs May insisted that winter was always a difficult time of year for the NHS, a view reiterated several times in recent days by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The former Tory minister spoke after the Red Cross accused the NHS of facing a "humanitarian crisis" and two patients died on trolleys in a Worcester A&E department.

He said: "The Chancellor presented an autumn statement which didn't mention social care.

"There has been discussion since the autumn statement of the need to address social care and I believe those discussions are ongoing.

"It continues to be true that without addressing the issues of social care we can't expect the health and care system to stabilise."

Social care is having a huge knock-on effect on the NHS because people who are medically fit to leave hospital are unable to do so due to problems arranging appropriate care in the community.

Mr Dorrell, chairman of the NHS Confederation, was speaking as he introduced Niall Dickson as the newly appointed chief executive of the organisation.

Mr Dorrell criticised the way Mr Hunt seemed to propose that the A&E waiting target of treating patients within four hours should not apply to non-urgent cases.

He said: "My view of that is that the implication of the way that argument is presented is that somehow people who have non-acute demands don't matter and I don't think that's right."

Mr Dorrell added that while "Jeremy is a friend of mine and he has an extremely difficult task to carry out ... my suggestion to him would be that he needs to be clearer about the case for a cross-system view".

Mr Dickson also spoke of the pressures facing the NHS, saying "I think everybody would say" the situation was worse than last year.

The former BBC journalist said: "The unprecedented demand (for NHS services) is reaching a stage where organisations are genuinely struggling to provide the levels of care that they would like to do so."

Mr Dorrell said that "patient experience standards have deteriorated progressively over the last few years".

He said: "I speak as a former health secretary - it poses questions for those who are politically accountable for this system."

The appointment of Mr Dickson as chief of the body which represents NHS organisations, comes at a time of increasing criticism of and disillusionment with the service.

Mr Dickson contended that "the system has done remarkably well on relatively little funding".