Police probe into man's 'suspicious' death

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in St Austell.

Police attended Truro Road just after 5am on Wednesday morning and found the unidentified man dead.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was being treated as suspicious.

"Inquiries are currently under way and a scene guard remains around the Truro Road and Bridge Road park," the spokesman said.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and police await the outcome of the forensic post-mortem.

"Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 0072 for the 11th January 2017.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.