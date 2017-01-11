Workers' performance suffers because of back problems, study finds

Workers who make long journeys see their performance suffer because of back problems, according to a study.

Research among 2,000 employees found they spend an average of four hours a day sitting at a desk, travelling or in a meeting.

Two-fifths of those questioned by hotel chain Premier Inn said they would not know how to correct bad posture.

Physiotherapist Sammy Margo, who has created a workout for hotel guests to unwind after a journey, said: "Posture is so important but today's work culture can inhibit it. There is an epidemic of poor posture and it's due to our sedentary lifestyles."