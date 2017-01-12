Flu vaccine appeal issued to at-risk groups

Scots with health conditions such as heart problems, asthma and diabetes have been urged to make getting a flu vaccine a priority.

Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland's deputy chief medical officer, called for those most at risk to ensure they take up the offer of a free flu jab.

Uptake figures have shown just over two-fifths (43%) of people with underlying health conditions have taken up the free vaccine offer since the start the immunisation programme started in October.

Almost half of pregnant women (44%) and nearly three-quarters of those over the age of 65 (71%) have received their flu vaccination.

Dr Smith said: "If you are eligible to receive the vaccine and not had it yet, definitely do so, it only takes a few minutes and can protect for up to a year, so really is the best defence against flu.

"People with underlying health conditions are extremely vulnerable to viruses such as flu, so that's why it's so important that they get the vaccine now as the health complications can be serious, and in some cases people end up in hospital.

"Pregnant women and people over 65 are also eligible for the vaccine as they are at greater risk of becoming seriously-ill should they catch flu."

Statistics show that over the last five years about 500 deaths have occurred each winter which can be attributable, or related, to flu.

Samantha Whipps, 51, from Aberdeen, has been living with asthma for more than 23 years and first got flu just after she was diagnosed in 1993.

She said: " I would say to anyone with asthma who is considering getting the vaccine to simply do it.

"At least by having it, you are helping protect yourself from a debilitating virus and its free and easy to access, you would be silly not to get it."