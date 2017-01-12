Man arrested in murder probe after body found on roadside

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 23-year-old man whose body was found by the side of a road in Lincolnshire.

Chase Tate was found dead on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, at 5.05am on Saturday by a member of the public who alerted police.

Lincolnshire Police said: "A local man aged 21 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We are still appealing for anyone who has any information into the circumstances that have led to the death of Chase Tate."

Police have previously appealed for information from anyone who was travelling along the A1104 in the locality, including the road to and from Alford, between 4.15am and 5.30am on Saturday.