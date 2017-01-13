Fox frozen in block of ice after falling into Danube

A hunter in Germany has put on show a block of ice containing a fox that he says fell into the chilly Danube and drowned, in what he called a warning of the dangers of the icy river.

Franz Stehle told news agency dpa that the block containing the fox was extracted from the ice on January 2 and put on display outside his family's hotel in Fridingen.

The town is on the upper reaches of the Danube, close to its source in south-western Germany.

Mr Stehle said it is not unusual for animals to break through the frozen surface of the river in winter.

He said he has seen a frozen deer and wild boar before.

AP