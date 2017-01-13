HMP Woodhill's health services staffing levels 'insufficient'

Inspectors have raised concerns about staffing levels in health services for a high-security prison hit by a spate of inmate deaths.

A Care Quality Commission report said the mental health team for HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, consisted of three nurses, an interim deputy head and a clinical lead.

This was "insufficient to meet the needs" of the jail's population, the regulator found.

It said the primary healthcare and mental health teams had experienced staffing shortages for a "significant length of time".

Staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment , but reduced personnel levels meant they could not provide a full range of services, the report found.

It said the mental health team did not use agency staff, adding: " Essentially this meant that the relatively small mental health team ... was providing a 'crisis' service to the prison population."

While inspectors were assured patients in crisis were seen promptly, they were concerned that patients with enduring mental ill health who required access to secondary services may not have their needs met.

The inspection followed concerns about a large number of deaths at Woodhill. Last year the prisons watchdog raised concerns after it emerged there had been nine self-inflicted deaths at the jail since 2012.

The CQC told Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, which provides services for the prison, that it must ensure the primary healthcare and mental health team are "fully staffed".

In response to concerns about the number of deaths of prisoners in custody, the trust had extended its service to cover weekends - a measure the commission described as an area of "outstanding" practice.

Systems were in place to undertake thorough analysis of the circumstances of each death, the report found.

It also noted that p atients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in decisions about their care and treatment.

Dr Shamir Patel, clinical director of offender care at the trust, said: " We accept this CQC report and what it requires us to do, but we also welcome it; there needs to be a focus on improvement across the whole prison system.

"It's been a very hard time at the prison with the high number of deaths and we share the concerns of all the families who have lost loved ones and it is them we are thinking of now."

He said the report " spells out many good ways shared learning takes place but also points up some weaknesses".

Dr Patel added: " We accept that there are high vacancy rates though rotas are usually topped-up with temporary staff.

"We have recruited clinicians who are waiting for employment clearances, which, perhaps understandably, take a long time."

HMP Woodhill is a Category A facility which can hold up to 819 inmates.