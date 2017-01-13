facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Nintendo's new Switch console to go on sale in UK on March 3

Nintendo's new Switch console, which alternates between a home and mobile gaming system, will go on sale in the UK on March 3, the gaming giant has said.

A model puts the controller on to the Nintendo Switch during a presentation event of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Revealed at the end of 2016, the Switch is Nintendo's first home video games console since the Wii U.

However a small portable screen can be removed from the main hub and connected to the device's modular Joy-Con controllers to create a mobile, handheld gaming device.

The next instalment in the popular Legend Of Zelda series, Breath Of The Wild was also revealed as a launch title for the system, as was Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Nintendo also said third-party games including EA Sports' Fifa and world-builder Minecraft would also be available on the system.

The system will be priced at £279.99 in the UK, Nintendo confirmed.

Nintendo president said Tatsumi Kimishima: "Nintendo Switch is a brand-new kind of home gaming system that offers a wide variety of play modes.

"We will introduce the world to new experiences made possible by the unique characteristics of the Nintendo Switch hardware and the Joy-Con."

The modular controller has the ability to split into two and each be used by one player to create a local multi-player set-up, with the mobile screen used by both players.

The Joy-Con controllers will also include a touchpoint for amiibo figures - figures which can be added to games when triggered by the touchpoint - while it will also house an infrared motion camera that can be used to detect objects in certain games.

For example Nintendo said it can be used to detect a player's hand for a virtual game of rock, paper, scissors.