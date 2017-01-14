Man dies after part of cliff collapses on to Suffolk beach

A man has been killed after part of a cliff collapsed on top of him.

Police were called to Thorpeness Beach in Suffolk at 1.25pm on Saturday after reports that a man - believed to be in his 50s - had become trapped under the rubble.

Emergency services tried to free him but despite their efforts he died.

Suffolk Police said the death was being treated as non-suspicious.

Bev Allen, Maritime Operations Controller for the UK Coastguard, said: "This was a large-scale search and rescue effort in which multiple agencies worked together to free the trapped person.

"We ask people to please stay away from this particular area while the emergency services are at work.

"We would remind people to be mindful when out walking on the coast. Standing on cliff edges and at the base of a cliff are dangerous places to be as it is impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be."