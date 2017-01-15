61,000 attacks on NHS staff since 2012 'concerning', Lib Dems say

Statistics revealing there have been more than 60,000 attacks on NHS staff since April 2012 have been branded "incredibly concerning" by the Liberal Democrats.

Party health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton has called on the Scottish Government to do more to tackle the problem after obtaining the data under Freedom of Information.

Figures provided by regional health boards disclosed 61,360 attacks on health workers over the period, although the actual total is likely to be higher as a number of boards did not submit any data for the current year.

This includes Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board, which has the highest level of incidents in each of the four years leading up to 2016-17, including 6,581 attacks in 2014-15.

That year, a total of 16,007 attacks were recorded by health boards across Scotland, the highest annual total over the period.

The number of incidents then dropped to 12,867 in 2015-16, according to the data given to the Lib Dems.

The Scottish Government said attacks against staff are "unacceptable".

The figures also showed that while 61,360 attacks on health workers were recorded, police were involved in 2,238 of these incidents.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: " NHS staff work round the clock saving lives and providing quality care to those that need it.

"It is utterly unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted when they are at work.

"It is no different for NHS staff yet they have been the victim of attacks on more than 60,000 occasions since 2012-13."

The Lib Dem MSP continued: " These are incredibly concerning figures.

"From hospitals to GP surgeries, these should be safe environments and anyone working there or receiving care should feel comfortable and secure.

"The Scottish Government must set out how it will support local health boards in tackling this problem in order to protect the safety of staff and patients alike."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Attacks or aggression against our NHS staff is unacceptable and the perpetrators must be dealt with in the strongest possible terms. No-one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work. We continue to encourage all NHS organisations to support appropriate action against anyone who assaults our staff.

"The Emergency Workers Act, extended by the current administration, offers specific criminal law protections for doctors and other medical professionals. Other more general offences can be used to deal with more serious offending and we support our, police, prosecutors and courts in dealing with cases appropriately using all available laws."