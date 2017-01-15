Man held after bomb squad called to block of flats over suspicious package

A man is in police custody after the bomb squad had to be called to a block of flats over a suspicious package.

Sussex Police were sent to Belmont Close in Hassocks, West Sussex, at around 9.30am on Saturday, where they discovered a device.

People living in the Middlewick House block of flats, as well as those in a handful of properties nearby, were told to temporarily evacuate for safety reasons.

Bomb disposal teams were called to the scene to carry out a controlled explosion, with a cordon in place on Belmont Close.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Saturday evening after the area was made safe.

Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: "I would like to thank the residents for their patience while we made the area safe."

A 50-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of making an explosive substance.