Compound 'could alleviate at least some' symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

A naturally-occurring compound has been found to block the molecular process thought to lie behind Parkinson's Disease and could form the basis of a possible treatment, scientists have said.

The preliminary findings suggest the compound, called squalamine, also suppresses the toxic products associated with the process, researchers at Cambridge University have found.

Academics stressed further research is needed, and that findings are based on cell cultures developed in the lab and testing in nematode worms.

But the compound has been used in clinical trials for cancer and eye conditions in America, and a trial in Parkinson's Disease patients is now being planned by one of the researchers involved in the study.

The study was led by academics from the Centre for Misfolding Diseases based at Cambridge University and Georgetown University and the National Institutes of Health in the United States.

Chemistry Professor Christopher Dobson, of St John's College at Cambridge University, is one of the report's authors.

"To our surprise, we found evidence that squalamine not only slows down the formation of the toxins associated with Parkinson's Disease, but also makes them less toxic altogether," he said. "If further tests prove to be successful, it is possible that a drug treating at least some of the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease could be developed from squalamine.

"We might then be able to improve on that incrementally, by searching for better molecules that augment its effects."

It is not yet clear whether squalamine can reach the specific regions of the brain where the main molecular processes determining Parkinson's Disease take place, or what form any resulting drug might take.

"In many ways squalamine gives us a lead rather than a definitive treatment," added Prof Dobson.

"Parkinson's Disease has many symptoms and we hope that either this compound, or a derivative of it with a similar mechanism of action, could alleviate at least some of them.

"One of the most exciting prospects is that, subject to further tests, we might be able to use it to make improvements to patients' lives, while also studying other compounds with the aim of developing a more powerful treatment in the future."

Squalamine is a steroid which was discovered in the 1990s in dogfish sharks, although the form now used by scientists is a safer, synthetic analogue.

To date, it has been extensively investigated as a potential anti-infective and anti-cancer therapy.

In the new study, researchers found squalamine inhibits the early formation of toxic aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein - a process thought to start a chain reaction of molecular events eventually leading to Parkinson's Disease - and can suppress the toxicity of these poisonous particles.

Co-author Michele Vendruscolo, of Cambridge University, said: "This is an encouraging step forward in our efforts to discover potential drugs against Parkinson's Disease."

Researchers said it would be interesting to investigate the efficacy of squalamine as a means to alleviate certain symptoms, including severe constipation and symptoms concerning the peripheral nervous system.

The findings are published in Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences.

Commenting on the new research, Claire Bale, head of research communications at Parkinson's UK, said: "Large, sticky clumps of alpha-synuclein, called Lewy bodies, are a classic feature of Parkinson's, and are found inside the brains cells that are gradually lost throughout the course of the condition.

"Preventing the formation of Lewy bodies is one of the most hopeful routes to new treatments that can slow, stop or reverse the condition, and makes the discovery that squalamine may be able to do this especially promising.

"However, while this research is an important step in the right direction, there is much to learn about how squalamine works in the human body before we will know if it has any benefits for people living with Parkinson's."