Terraced house destroyed in blast that left two seriously injured

Two people have been seriously injured after an explosion which destroyed a terraced house.

Emergency services were called to the blast, on Cecil Road in Blackley, Manchester, at about 12.30pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said a man was taken to Salford Royal Hospital by ambulance and another casualty was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital.

Both were said to be seriously injured.

Three other people were believed to have been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

A spokesman for the service said five crews of firefighters were called to the partially collapsed end terraced house.

Crews assessed the scene and carried out searches of the area.

Station Commander Merl Forrer, incident commander for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are currently shoring up the property and using dogs to search the scene to ensure nobody is trapped inside.

"The building is partially collapsed and we are working effectively with partners to determine a cause of the explosion.

"The road the property is on is currently closed and we advise people to avoid the area if possible."

Police were also at the scene of the explosion.

Firefighters rescued a small kitten from the debris of the house.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service posted photos of the kitten on Twitter and said: "Firefighters have rescued this little kitten from the debris at the house explosion in Blackley.

"It's being very well looked after."