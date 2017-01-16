Labour brands PM 'out of touch' as NHS incidents website is launched

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of being out of touch with the NHS crisis and launched a website to counter her claims the health service is dealing with a "small number" of adverse incidents.

Labour has invited health professionals and patients to visit SmallNumberOfIncidents.com to share their experiences of substandard care and make the Prime Minister "face up to the extent of the damage she is doing to our NHS".

Figures released on Friday showed more than four in 10 hospitals in England declared a major alert in the first week of the year as the health service came under increasing pressure.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn said: "Theresa May's comments about a 'small number of incidents' show how out of touch she is with the reality in our hospitals.

"Years of the Conservatives' underfunding the NHS and cuts to social care have put our health service in the danger zone.

"Labour wants to hear from health professionals and patients about their experiences, which is why we have launched SmallNumberOfIncidents.com"

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "Theresa May is in denial about the scale of the NHS crisis, telling the House of Commons that there are just a 'small number of incidents in which unacceptable practice have taken place'.

"Labour has today launched SmallNumberOfIncidents.com where the public can submit their stories about how the underfunding of our NHS is stretching our most treasured national institution to breaking point."