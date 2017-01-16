Labour MP calls on ministers to overcome 'cowardice' on organ donation bill

Ministers must overcome their "cowardice" and act to boost organ donation and save lives, a Labour former frontbencher has said.

Paul Flynn wants to change the current system of organ donation to one where people are presumed to be donors unless they state otherwise before their deaths.

Wales introduced the system of presumed consent at the tail end of 2015 and Mr Flynn believes the case for England to follow suit is "overwhelming".

Currently in England people have to opt in to be an organ donor whereas in Wales the system is built around opting out, with those who do not state a preference presumed to be in favour.

Meanwhile, those who do not want to be a donor can formally register their objection.

Mr Flynn believes his Organ Donation (Deemed Consent) Bill, which he presented in the Commons on Monday, would help combat a shortage in organ donations - which he said resulted in an estimated 1,000 deaths in the UK every year.

He said the presumed consent legislation in Wales had resulted in 39 lives being saved.

When asked by the Press Association why England had not already followed the lead of Wales, Mr Flynn said: "Cowardice. Inertia. It seems so obvious it should be done.

"I think 9% have opted out in Wales, if people have got religious objections or any objections, they are satisfied, they wouldn't be involved at all.

"There have been no cases of anyone who had objected having their organs taken.

"The system is working, the system has been tried, it's practical, it's acceptable to the public and the sooner the better it comes to England and the rest of the United Kingdom.

"Politicians aren't known for their bravery in introducing new laws otherwise we would have legalised cannabis many years ago and various other sensible laws."

Mr Flynn has brought forward his draft law using the private members' bill device which allows MPs to propose their own legislation.

He said the chances of his Bill proceeding are "below zero" but he is confident the Government will take the issue on in the near future.

"The case is so overwhelming that it must come eventually," he said.

Mr Flynn brought forward his Bill after he was touched by the case of a man who died while waiting for a heart transplant.

He said: "Matt Lammas, he came here in 2012, a 23-year-old young man who told us a terrible story of how he was waiting for a heart transplant and had several disappointments.

"He'd get a call to say there was a heart available in Birmingham, they would travel up in the early hours of the morning and suddenly he would get a message that would say somebody else has had it.

"I went to his funeral six months later after he came to see us here and it was a striking case that because of a system that prevailed at the time that lives are being lost, and his is a clear case of it."

Mr Flynn's Bill is scheduled for its second reading on Friday March 24.