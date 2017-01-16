Man injured in targeted gun attack near Glasgow primary school

A man has been shot in a targeted attack near a primary school.

Worried parents began arriving at St George's Primary School in the Penilee area of Glasgow as reports of the shooting emerged.

Police said a 35-year-old was shot and is being treated in hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

The incident happened just after 9am.

Police Scotland firearms officers attended and extensive inquiries are under way.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke said: "This is a highly unusual incident and understandably parents, staff, pupils and people in the local community are all very alarmed by this.

"We do believe it was a targeted attack but nonetheless this took place near to a local primary school at the start of the school day, when the area was busy with parents dropping off their children.

"Although it would appear that there was an intended victim, anyone could have been injured as a result, putting young children and innocent people at risk.

"The pupils are now safe at school and additional police patrols are in the area to provide extra reassurance over the next couple of days. Please do not hesitate to approach my officers if you are concerned at all.

"Detectives are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are keen to appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident or who had been in the area at the time to contact police on 101 with any information.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

A large police presence remains outside the school.

Local councillor Alistair Watson said: "There was a gun discharged shortly after 9am this morning.

"Parents are worried about the safety of their children and the kids are the number one priority, to make sure they are safe.

"Penilee is a good area with lots of very good people here.

"I have to commend the police for their operation. They have been very on the ball with this incident."

Roads leading to the school were cordoned off as police officers stood guard.

A forensics officer combed the pavement outside the building.

Glasgow City Council tweeted: " All pupils and staff are safe at St George's Primary, Penilee. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds."