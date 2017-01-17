Police find body during probe into disappearance of Victoria Cherry

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman who went missing more than a year ago have discovered a body.

Victoria Cherry, 44, from Fulwood, Lancashire, was last seen in October 2015.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said officers had found a body after searching a property in Bolton on Monday.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The spokesman said: "Officers investigating the disappearance of Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, who had not been seen since October 2015, searched a property on Toronto Street, Bolton.

"Following the search, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and after further enquiries, officers found a body at the address.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers believe it is the body of Victoria Cherry."

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton of GMP's Serious Crime Division, said: "We are continuing to support Victoria's family as they deal with this devastating news.

"The arrested man remains in custody but I'm urging anyone with any information that would help our enquiries to get in touch.

"If you have information about Victoria's whereabouts since her disappearance in 2015 or if you hold any information about the events leading up to our discovery, please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4711 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.