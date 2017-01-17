Warning as number of midwives employed in NHS 'flatlines'

The number of midwives being employed in the NHS is "flat-lining", the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned.

Each maternity service employed just 0.4 new midwives in the last year, the RCM said.

Meanwhile RCM Professor Cathy Warwick raised concerns that some local areas in England were not prioritising maternity care.

Local regions are drawing up Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) setting out how they plan to run services in the coming years.

But analysis of the plans by the RCM concluded that half of the plans do not mention or include very little detail about maternity services.

Speaking to the House of Commons Health Committee, Prof Warwick said that the most pressing issue facing maternity unit was workforce.

"The big challenge is that the workforce is under real pressure at the moment," she said.

She added: "While we are training enough midwives and enough midwives are coming out into the system, the difficulty is that not enough of them are being employed.

"Although we have been seeing increases in midwifery numbers over the last few years, we are now seeing flat-lining.

"And the number of midwives is actually starting to look as though it's reducing in our services.

"I think 19% of head of midwifery in our last review reported budget cuts.

"We have done some analysis in the RCM and if you look at the overall increase in midwives being employed, it now boils down to 0.4 midwives being employed per maternity service in the last year."

The RCM estimates that the NHS in England is short 3,500 of midwives.

Meanwhile, Prof Warwick also drew on the RCM analysis of 35 of 44 STP plans which concluded that many did not include any information at all about plans for maternity services going forward.

" That makes us feel that maternity services in those areas are a very low priority," she said.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chair of NHS England's Maternity Transformation Programme, told MPs that future versions of STPs would see "some progress" and said there were "gaps" in the plans submitted last year.