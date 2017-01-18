£45 an hour offered for women to clean private homes naked

A cleaning company is offering £45 an hour for women who are prepared to work naked.

London-based Naturist Cleaners is recruiting female staff "of all ages and figures" to clean private houses across the UK while wearing just slippers and gloves.

Clients - the majority of whom are nudists, according to the agency - are charged £65 for the first hour and £55 for each hour after, and must agree to a strict "no touch" and no pictures or video policy.

There are three services: with the client nude, with the cleaner nude, or both.

Owner Laura Smith said she had the idea after a nudist asked if he could be naked while she cleaned for him.

The majority who use the service are nudists, she said.

"We started in London two years ago and it's proved really popular, so we're expanding. We've had quite a lot of female interest for this kind of work.

"It's a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There's nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists."

"I must stress that the cleaners are completely nude. They clean properly, they are not pretending. So the client is getting the benefit of a nice experience and a professional clean for an hour or for however much is paid for."