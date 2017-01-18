Accident and emergency unit reopens part-time following recruitment drive

An accident and emergency unit closed for nine months because of staff shortages has reopened on a part-time basis.

The department at Chorley Hospital in Lancashire was controversially shut down last April and replaced by an interim urgent care centre.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had said there were not enough middle grade doctors to staff rotas, which meant a "safe and sustainable service" could not be provided.

Chorley's A&E will now open 12 hours a day from 8am to 8pm and will run alongside a 24-hour urgent care centre - with a similar centre available at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The trust said that "extensive recruitment activities" had taken place since last April with one permanent middle grade doctor appointed, a further two on a temporary basis, and five nursing staff recruited.

One additional doctor was progressing through the recruitment process and was likely to be offered a contract in the coming weeks, the trust added.

Trust chief executive Karen Partington said: "This has been a very challenging period for local patients, the wider community, partner organisations, and for our staff.

"The decision to temporarily replace the emergency department at Chorley with an interim urgent care service was a very difficult one to make, but was the best option to maintain patient safety.

"We recognise that this temporary change has been a matter of great concern for local people and the wider community, and we sincerely apologise for the anxiety this has caused.

"The establishment of the new urgent care centres at both hospitals will increase the level of service local patients are able to access, and provides us with an opportunity to reinstate the emergency department for 12 hours a day at Chorley Hospital."

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: "We're pleased that the A&E has re-opened for 12 hours per day and that is down to the campaigning of everyone in the borough who have all been united by this issue.

"Us as a council and the MP Lindsay Hoyle have been working really hard behind the scenes to hold the Government to account and it is that persistence that has meant we now have a part-time A&E open in January when the hospital trust were only originally planning to review the closure in April.

"We won't stop here and we will be pushing for a fully operational 24/7 A&E and I'd urge everyone to keep up the fight and I'm sure everyone will as it's a subject we all feel so strongly about."