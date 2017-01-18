MP 'astonished' at varying levels of IVF treatment across England

The Government is being urged to hold an inquiry into the varying levels of IVF available across England amid concerns people are being forced to go abroad for less safe treatment.

Labour MP Steve McCabe said the type of treatment currently available is "subject to the whim" of clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) across the nation with some having cut or reduced services to save cash.

Mr McCabe believes hospitals should have to commit to a national standard of care to ensure IVF treatment is fair and equal across the country.

Meanwhile, he also wants the Government to impose a tariff on IVF so that the cost of commissioning the treatment is brought under control.

Mr McCabe, with the backing of Tory former minister Ed Vaizey and Lib Dem former minister Tom Brake, is due to lead a Westminster Hall debate on the subject on Thursday.

The Labour MP told the Press Association he was "astonished" when he found out about varying levels of treatment.

He said: "Infertility problems are a recognised medical condition as far as the World Health Organisation is concerned so one would have thought that meant if you suffer from infertility problems, you are entitled to the same level of treatment as you would be for any other recognised medical condition, but that's not what happens in England.

"In England, you are subject to the whim of something like 200 different clinical commissioning groups who don't follow the NICE guidelines, they apply their own guidelines and their own interpretation of the NICE guidelines."

Mr McCabe said some CCGs are applying different age limits and restrictions on the number of IVF cycles available.

When asked if reduced services were simply about saving money, he said: "Yes. It seems to be it's a cost factor although actually, funnily enough, by not providing the recommended cycles or not even providing a full cycle, actually NICE say that that's not cost effective, that's actually wasteful because the chances of success are much lower.

"It's actually not money saved - it's money wasted."

Mr McCabe said the commissioning cost for an IVF cycle can vary from £1,300 to £6,000 depending on the CCG.

He is calling for the Government to introduce a requirement for CCGs to follow the standard NICE guidelines and for a tariff to be placed on the cost of IVF.

He said: "I don't think we should have a kind of random series of non-medical criteria introduced just to save a bit of cash.

"The next thing we know is we'll be excluding cancer patients on the same basis.

"The amount of money that's being wasted on commissioning and on these different versions of commissioning is just money down the drain so it would be much better to set a national tariff for IVF treatment."

Mr McCabe is also calling for an inquiry to highlight the cost to the NHS of the current state of affairs.

He said: "The Government should look at what this is costing. They should hold an inquiry into what it is costing on two fronts.

"One, in terms of wasted money when the guidelines are not followed and it doesn't meet the cost effectiveness standard and two, what happens when people are driven abroad where the standards are much lower and therefore the risk of multiple births and complications is much higher.

"That cost eventually falls back on the NHS."