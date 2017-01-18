William and Harry honour late adventurer Henry Worsley at Endeavour Fund Awards

The family of explorer Henry Worsley have been honoured by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry with the presentation of an award named after the adventurer in recognition of his inspiring endeavours.

His wife Joanna Worsley watched with pride as her grown-up children Max and Alicia, helped by William, presented the award to Neil Heritage, who overcame losing both legs in a suicide bomb blast in Iraq to row across the Atlantic.

The former serviceman also attempted to climb the Matterhorn, in a bid to become the first double above the knee amputee to reach the summit, but exhaustion forced him to turn back.

The royal brothers spent the evening celebrating the achievements of other wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who were recognised by the inaugural Endeavour Fund Awards.

Mrs Worsley said about the award named after her husband who died in January last year on a solo trek across Antarctica: "It means absolutely everything to us. I've been looking forward it really since they told us about the award ceremony two weeks after Henry died."

The Duke was patron of Worsley's adventure and he told the guests during the awards ceremony on Tuesday: "Tonight, as we look back on everything that has been achieved, we must remember that a lot of these successes have been supported by the funds raised through Henry's herculean efforts.

"The best way that we can thank Henry, the best way we can honour his memory is to create a legacy.

"The award of a prize in his name is but a small part of this legacy, a gesture offered to show how much Henry meant to us.

"A much more significant and meaningful legacy can be fulfilled by you; the community for whom Henry sacrificed so much. You can honour Henry's memory by making the most of the opportunities available to you in the field of sport and adventurous challenge."

The 55-year-old adventurer was aiming to complete the first unsupported crossing of the Antarctic and was 30 miles (48km) from his goal when he had to be airlifted from the ice after falling ill and later died.

Worsley planned to raise £100,000 for the Endeavour Fund, a body set up by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to fund sporting and adventure challenges that aid the recovery of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

But following the death of the former senior Armed Forces officer, the funds poured in and now the total raised, including Gift Aid, is just over £525,000.

Mrs Worsley said about the effect her husband has had on some of the injured servicemen and women helped by the fund: "They admired Henry and he inspired them on, to do what they're doing. I never thought it would come to this, it's amazing, very emotional."

The Henry Worsley Award was established to recognise the individual who best embodies Worsley's example - inspiring others by their determination in the face of adversity during a sporting or adventurous challenge, while supporting others with their recovery.

Two further Endeavour Fund awards were presented during the event held at the Royal Geographical Society, in central London.

Martin Pollock, who lost both his legs and his left arm after being hit by an improvised explosive device, was presented, in his absence, with the award honouring the individual who has best utilised their endeavour to promote and catalyse their recovery.

He initially seemed to lose all hope while going through rehabilitation but then he discovered surfing, which has become his calling.

Nerys Pearce, a former medic in the Royal Army Medical Corps, was left paralysed and dependant on a wheelchair following a road traffic accident.

She was presented with the award for the individual who has achieved excellence in their chosen sport or adventure when, despite her disability, she decided to rekindle her interest in sport and was selected for the UK Armed Forces team at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.

Prince Harry summed up the benefit activities could have on rehabilitation: "Serious injury can lead to self-doubt, a lack of identity and fears for the future.

"We cannot underestimate the positive impact that sport can have on the physical, social and psychological effects of injury. Not just of the individual, but their families as well."