Ministers to pressure NHS bosses to provide guideline three IVF cycles

Ministers will put pressure on health bosses across England to follow national guidelines to provide equal levels of IVF treatment amid concerns services are being "rationed" to save cash.

Health minister Nicola Blackwood said she will tell NHS England that the Government expects clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) to provide a recommended three cycles of treatment.

Her pledge came after Tory former minister Ed Vaizey warned that IVF was being treated as a "second-class" service despite infertility being a disease and "not a lifestyle choice".

MPs said budget pressures had resulted in CCGs cutting or reducing fertility services, leading to vastly different levels of treatment across the nation.

They called on the Government to make access to IVF fairer by compelling hospitals to provide the three cycles of treatment recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

They also asked ministers to impose a tariff on IVF to bring the cost of commissioning the treatment under control.

Ms Blackwood told a Westminster Hall debate on the subject that decisions on treatment are best taken locally and the current guidelines are "fit for purpose" but due to be reviewed in 2017.

She said the fact some CCGs were able to provide three cycles proved it was "entirely possible".

She said: "It is disheartening to learn from the Fertility Fairness survey that access to IVF treatment on the NHS has been reduced in so many places and it is deeply disappointing that some CCGs have stopped routinely commissioning IVF and I would strongly encourage all CCGs to implement the Nice fertility guidelines in full as others are successfully doing."

She also confirmed work is being done on developing a price benchmark for IVF before going further.

"I will be writing to NHS England to ask that it communicates clearly with CCGs the expectation that Nice fertility guidelines should be followed by all," she said.

"The Department of Health, NHS England, professional and stakeholder groups will redouble efforts to develop the benchmark pricing for fertility services which is as I have said a precursor to NHS England introducing a national tariff."

Leading the debate, Labour MP Steve McCabe had raised concerns about CCGs using their own guidelines.

He said some had imposed lower age restrictions, used non-medical criteria like ruling out couples where one person already had a child in a previous relationship and required same sex couples to show they had already paid for six cycles before being eligible for treatment on the NHS.

"This doesn't look like medical criteria to me," he said.

"It looks like crude, discriminatory rationing based on pseudo-moralistic prejudices."

Mr Vaizey added: "It is quite clear that the signals, whether coming from Nice or from the Government or from the CCGs themselves, are that fertility services are somehow second-class NHS services and don't rank alongside other more important services."