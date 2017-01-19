Patients face delays getting expensive drugs under NHS-proposed scheme

Patients needing expensive drugs face another layer of rationing under a new scheme proposed by NHS bosses.

Even when a drug has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) - which already has strict rules on affordability - bosses at NHS England could stall its use.

The move applies to any drugs that are expected to cost £20 million or more in any of the first three years of their rollout across the NHS.

Drugs used to treat a range of conditions, including diabetes or cancer, could be affected.

Under the plans, NHS England could ask Nice to extend the amount of time the NHS has to bring the drug in for patients. At present, the NHS has 90 days to make Nice-approved drugs available to patients.

The new scheme would also mean NHS England and drug firms would have more time to discuss potentially lowering the cost of the drugs. There are also concerns NHS England would try to restrict access to certain groups of patients.

NHS England refused to comment on the plan but information supplied by it shows that it wants to "trigger a conversation" for any drug that costs £20 million or more a year.

It said the move would mean expensive treatments are introduced to the NHS is a way that does not compromise its ability to fund other areas of work.

Figures suggest around a fifth of new treatments could be subject to delays.

Of drugs already approved by Nice, nivolumab for advanced melanoma, idelalisib for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, and sacubitril valsartan for treating chronic heart failure would have been affected by potential delays.

Phillip Anderson, from Prostate Cancer UK, told The Times: "A budget impact threshold has the potential to throw the brakes on the most effective new treatments and technologies just before they get to patients.

"It is unacceptable to put in place an open-ended 'blank-cheque' for NHS England to request a very lengthy delay."

Baroness Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "We are hugely concerned that the £20 million budget impact threshold would be a massive setback for access to new cancer drugs in England.

"With one in five new drugs set to be delayed by the proposed cap, we fear this country really could be left behind in access to the newest and best treatments."

Patients can arrange to pay privately for drugs not available on the NHS but they must also meet staff costs and are told to go elsewhere to be treated.

Richard Torbett, of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said that many patients would face delays of up to four years in getting common medicines.

"Almost anything that's in primary care - diabetes medicines, respiratory medicines, if there is anything for Alzheimer's disease - would have a large number of patients even if the price is very low and it would trigger this new process," he told The Times.