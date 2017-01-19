Smooth day in Parliament for Tory MSP after charity leg wax

A Scottish Conservative MSP had a painful time at Parliament - having his legs waxed for charity.

Party leader Ruth Davidson and Deputy Presiding Officer Christine Grahame volunteered to act as beauticians for Lothian MSP Miles Briggs.

He raised more than £2,000 for the Children's Hospice Association Scotland (Chas), which helps care for children with life-limiting conditions.

The idea for the fundraiser emerged when a picture posted on Twitter to support the charity's Festive Footwear campaign provoked comments about Mr Briggs's hirsute legs.

He said: "I can't say it wasn't as bad as I thought because it was as bad as I thought. I've learnt exactly what womankind across Scotland go through and my respect for them has quadrupled.

"Christine Grahame owes me big time. She took far too much pleasure in what she did today.

"I'm delighted to have this opportunity to raise money for Chas, we've raised over £2,000 today. For charity, a bit of pain is worth it."

Maria McGill, Chas chief executive, said: "It's been wonderful to see Miles get behind Chas and raise money in such a novel way."