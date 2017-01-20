11 died in English child mental health in-patient units over four years

The Government has revealed that 11 patients have died while being treated in child mental health in-patient units in England in the past four years.

The figure comes after a BBC Panorama investigation raised concerns that ministers were not properly tracking the deaths of young people in mental health units.

Revealing the number in a written statement, Health Minister Nicola Blackwood said it is not possible to say how many children receiving in-patient care died before January 2013 "due to commissioning arrangements and data collection methods".

Ms Blackwood said: "Deaths in children's in-patient mental health services are rare events.

"Every preventable death, especially in young people, is a tragedy and it is important that they are properly recorded so that lessons can be learned and action taken where necessary.

"There can be particular challenges in the way deaths are registered and classified.

"There can be a time lag before an inquest concludes on the cause of death and where a young person is concerned there may be a lack of clarity around intent, so that the cause of death may not be classified as suicide.

"Officials have now made a detailed assessment of the available data.

"I can confirm that there have been 11 deaths of patients under the care of mental health in-patient services, both inside and outside of the premises, since January 2013."

She said the Department of Health in June brought measures in to increase oversight of such deaths.

These include alerting the Health Secretary and minister with responsibility for mental health of any death in a children's in-patient mental health unit or on home leave from one.

And ministers will notify the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide if a self-inflicted death has occurred, Ms Blackwood said.