Father charged with murdering children to face court

A father charged with murdering his son and daughter and the attempted murder of their mother is due to appear in court.

Endris Mohammed, 46, was on Tuesday charged with killing Saros Endris, eight, and six-year-old Leanor Endris - following a fire at their home last year.

He was also charged with attempting to kill the children's mother Penil Teklehaimanot.

This week was the first time detectives had been able to interview Mohammed about the deaths since his release from hospital, where he was being treated for burns suffered in a car fire.

Mohammed was discovered in the burning vehicle in Staffordshire, just hours after a fire at the children's house in Holland Road in Birmingham in October 2016.

Both youngsters were found in their home in the early hours of October 28, following the blaze, and were later pronounced dead in hospital.

Further forensic tests are on-going to establish the children's cause of death.

Mohammed will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court later.