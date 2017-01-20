Man to face court charged with killing two women in seaside town

A man will appear at a court plea hearing charged with killing two women, five years apart, in a seaside resort.

Robert Trigg, 52, is accused of murdering his 52-year-old girlfriend Susan Nicholson at a property in Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex, on April 16 2011.

Unemployed Trigg has also been charged with the manslaughter of Caroline Devlin, 35, who was found dead in bed in Cranworth Road, Worthing, on March 26 2006.

Trigg was remanded in custody when he appeared firstly via video-link at Hastings Magistrates' Court and then at Guildford Crown Court on the same day last December.

No pleas have been entered to the two charges. Trigg, of Park Crescent, Worthing, will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday in front of Judge Shani Barnes.

Trigg has also been charged with assaulting a 45-year-old woman in Montague Street, Worthing, on December 21, and harassing the same woman in the same month.