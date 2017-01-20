'Relaxed' checkout aisle being piloted by Tesco in Moray store

Supermarket giant Tesco is piloting a relaxed checkout aisle at a Scottish store to allow people to take longer with their purchases.

The scheme was launched at its store in Forres, Moray, and hopes to aid customers who need to take a little extra time at the till.

It was developed by Kerry Speed, a community champion at the supermarket.

She said: "Our new relaxed checkout is open to all.

"Whether a customer has a medical condition which requires them to take things a little easier, or they value an extra couple of minutes to chat to their checkout adviser, we want them to be confident they can shop at their own pace."

The scheme, backed by Alzheimer Scotland, was introduced after one of the store's regular dementia information sessions which aim to increase awareness of the condition.

Ms Speed added: "It was highlighted to me that people living with dementia can feel under pressure when they reach the checkout and it struck me that this could be true for others as well.

"Early feedback from customers has been very positive. Although it's a simple gesture, we hope this will make a difference to our customers' shopping experiences."

The relaxed checkout pilot scheme operates on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at the store and is manned by team members trained by Alzheimer Scotland.

Tesco bosses say they will see how the scheme is received by customers before any decision is taken to expand the scheme to other stores.

Wendy Menzies, dementia adviser at Alzheimer Scotland, said: " We have supported the local Tesco team at Forres to help raise awareness of dementia and the steps they can take to help make a difference to the lives of people with the condition in the Forres area.

"During our discussions with staff, we have looked at ways to create a dementia-friendly environment on the shop floor.

"We welcome this new pilot scheme which will help people with dementia to feel confident in continuing to shop independently in their local community for longer."