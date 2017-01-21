Thousands march in London 'solidarity' event after Donald Trump takes office

Thousands of women and men descended on central London for a global "solidarity" march in the wake of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The Women's March on London is being held in conjunction with others taking place in cities across the world to promote women's and human rights.

Organisers announced on stage that 80,000 people had taken part in the event.

Marches are also happening in other UK cities including Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool and Cardiff, with thousands turning out.

About 200,000 people - including celebrities Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer - are expected to take part in a demonstration in Washington DC later on Saturday.

Beginning at the American Embassy in London, the march made its way around the streets of the capital and to a rally in Trafalgar Square.

The movement states on its website that the US election "proved a catalyst for a grassroots movement of women to assert the positive values that the politics of fear denies".

Organisers of the London march called for people to join them "as part of an international day of action in solidarity" on President Trump's first full day in the Oval Office.

People across all ages and genders descended on Grosvenor Square holding a rainbow of placards with slogans such as "dump Trump", "reject hate, reclaim politics" and "no to racism, no to Trump".

Mr Trump's presidential campaign was plunged into crisis after a 2005 tape recording came to light of him bragging to TV host Billy Bush about groping women and that he can "grab them by the pussy" because of his celebrity status.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya were in Trafalgar Square while celebrities including ex-England rugby captain Chris Robshaw and Iron Man 3 actress Rebecca Hall were spotted among the throngs of people.

Hall said she joined the march because she is half American and half English, and said if she had been on the other side of her pond she would have joined the Washington DC demonstration.

She added: " Yesterday was a confusing day and a sad day - I was sad to see Obama leave ... We do not know what the Government is going to be like."

Labour MP Harriet Harman was joined on the march by friend and American-British playwright Bonnie Greer.

Referring to outgoing US president Barack Obama, Ms Harman said: "It's just a shame they have a two-term limit, isn't it?"

Ms Greer warned that Mr Trump's presidency was "not a joke", adding: "This is for real and I think this march demonstrates that London understands that."

Spectators lining the London route cheered as the protest made its away towards Trafalgar Square.

At the front of the march, a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty brandished a torch bearing an image of Mr Trump's face and wearing a sign that read: "The statue of taking liberties".

Holding a sign saying "my pussy is not up for grabs", Kim McInally said she had travelled from Brighton for the demonstration.

The 32-year-old said: "Yesterday was seen as the official start of fascism coming back."

Demonstrator Anne Morten asked: "Why is he allowed to get away with saying such things?"

Ten-year-old Lily, an American youngster living in Britain said: "I don't like him at all." She added that it's important for "women and girls to have their rights".

Meanwhile, in Bristol, more than 1,000 people marched from Queen Square to College Green - just 72 hours after the event was organised.

The group chanted and held placards as they took part in the Sister March in solidarity with the Women's March On Washington.

Blogger Carly Wilkinson, 32, began organising the march from her kitchen table in the city on Wednesday.

"I didn't expect to cry but I have just experienced every emotion," she said.

Signs at the march included the slogans "We Reject The Comb-Over Con", "Dump Trump" and "Feminism is Pro-Human".

Huge numbers of protesters continued to follow the route as speakers addressed the rally at Trafalgar Square.

Crowds filled the popular landmark and police were now directing marchers towards the south of the square, organisers said.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who spoke at the rally, told the Press Association: "When the most powerful man in the world says it's okay to sexually assault women because you are rich and powerful, we have to stand up and say no way."

She added: "I think this is a march for equality and action for the future. We don't want the clock being turned back on women's equality."