Coronation Street character contemplates suicide over baby loss

Coronation Street's Michelle Connor is seen contemplating suicide following the loss of her baby son in the latest episodes of the soap.

The character, played by Kym Marsh, sits on a bridge and thinks about ending it all in scenes of the ITV soap broadcast on Monday evening.

"I don't think I can live without him being alive," she says, as she sits staring down at the road.

The emotional scenes come after Michelle went into labour at 23 weeks into her pregnancy, resulting in the death of her baby Ruairi at birth.

Actress Marsh lost her own son, Archie, in a similar way eight years ago and has said the storyline was the "best way to honour" him.

Tonight's two episodes of Coronation Street see Michelle struggling to cope in the aftermath of the loss.

She goes out to lunch with husband Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and starts drinking heavily before standing up and proposing a toast to Ruairi.

"I had to give birth to my sleeping baby," she tells the other diners.

"I held him in my arms and tomorrow I have to cremate him in a tiny white coffin.

"To Ruairi, and there being absolutely no point without you."

The script was developed with advice from stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

Dr Clea Harmer, chief executive at Sands, said: "At Sands, bereaved parents tell us they grieve in different ways for their babies and sometimes mothers may feel suicidal, like Michelle in Coronation Street this week.

"But it's important to note that not every parent whose baby has died feels this way.

"If you are affected by Michelle's storyline and are in despair, please do not hesitate to seek help immediately by contacting your GP, the 24 Hour NHS Helpline on 111 or one of the many organisations linked to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

"The Sands Helpline, on 020 7436 5881, is also open to help and support anyone affected by the death of a baby.

"We are dedicated to providing emotional support and information right from the early hours after a baby's death, through to the weeks, months and years ahead."