Hairdresser faces court accused of deliberately infecting lovers with HIV

A hairdresser accused of deliberately infecting a string of male lovers with HIV will appear in court.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, will appear via videolink at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex.

Rowe appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Boxing Day charged with seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of attempted GBH.

Prosecutors said at the hearing that Rowe was HIV positive and the offences were said to have involved him sleeping with alleged victims between October 2015 and January 31 last year.

Rowe is in custody.