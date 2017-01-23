Former DUP minister launches accusations over green energy scandal

A former DUP minister has accused officials within the Economy Department of withholding information from him about the green energy scandal.

Jonathan Bell, who succeeded Arlene Foster as minister at the Stormont department that set up the botched Renewable Heating Initiative (RHI), told the Assembly that several of his requests for documents relating to the scheme - which has a projected £490m overspend - have gone unanswered.

Mr Bell was speaking during a lengthy Assembly debate about Economy Minister Simon Hamilton's proposed plan to mitigate the financial damage of the failed scheme.

He claimed one of the documents was an email suggesting "DUP party officers interfered" in the scheme.

The DUP rebel, who was suspended from the party in December for speaking to the press about the scandal without party permission, said he had been prevented from closing the RHI scheme by DUP special advisers.

He claimed that a senior civil servant within the Economy Department told him that had the special advisers not interfered then the cost of the scheme could have been halved.

Mr Bell said he wrote to former First Minister Arlene Foster in March 2016 to tell her that special advisers were advising that the scheme be kept open and to outline a number of difficulties with the initiative.

Using Assembly privilege he claimed he had been told by other party members that a brother of one of the special advisers, Timothy Johnston, was installing the boilers.

The DUP immediately rubbished the claims. In a statement a party spokesman said: "For the avoidance of doubt, Timothy Johnston's brother does not, nor never has installed boilers, does not work in this sector and has not been involved in any RHI issues whatsoever. We challenge Mr Bell to produce a shred of evidence outside the chamber."

Last week, another special adviser - former DUP director of communications John Robinson - stood aside after it emerged that his father-in-law runs two green energy boilers.

Mr Bell said: "I have sought from the Department of Economy and the permanent secretary (Andrew McCormick) all the information that was made available to me as minister. I understood that a minister could see all the stuff that was there before.

" It is with regret I still haven't seen the information that was put before me as minister."

"It has been confirmed by the permanent secretary that there is an email in the system that says DUP party officers interfered in the process," he claimed.

Mr Bell said that last week he asked the permanent secretary if he could see that information, but he has still not received a reply.

"I'm not going to speculate as to why. Perhaps the judge (who will oversee a public inquiry into the scandal) will be able to give a more definitive answer."

He added: "You may hide information from me. You will not hide the information from a judge led public inquiry."

Mr Bell also claimed there is evidence that references to Arlene Foster and the Department of Finance in some emails had been removed.

He said he backed the economy minister's amendments to the RHI scheme.

"We need the regulations because special advisers interfered to keep the scheme open."

Mr Hamilton and his Department for the Economy staff have drawn up legislation - the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2017 - in a bid to halt the flow of public money through the scheme.

This debate started in the assembly last Monday, but was suspended for a week to allow MLAs to consider further information from the Department of Finance and the assembly's examiner of statutory rules.