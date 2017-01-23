Paralympian Sascha Kindred helps launch swim challenge for diabetes charity

Britons are being urged to splash out for a diabetes charity by swimming the width of the English Channel.

The Swim22 challenge, organised by Diabetes UK, involves swimming 22 miles.

But it does not mean having to strike out for Calais - it can be in participants' local pools and at their own pace.

Money raised will be used to fund research and support people with diabetes.

The swim can be accomplished between February 22 and May 22 either individually or, less strenuously, as part of a team.

Diabetes UK fundraising manager Vivienne Martin said: "It takes between 21 and 30 days to form a new habit, so if you're looking to kick-start a healthy lifestyle and set yourself a great challenge, Swim22 is for you.

"Getting family and friends to sponsor you, for every length, every 100 metres or even every mile, will raise money for research and support that will change people's lives."

Seven-times Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Sascha Kindred, who helped launch the campaign, said: " One of the great things about Swim22 is that you don't need to be a champion swimmer to take part.

"It's a fantastic way to keep fit, have some family fun, get to know your workmates better or set yourself an individual challenge.

"Swimming 22 miles in three months will give you a great sense of personal achievement, and any money you raise will boost Diabetes UK's vital research, campaigning, education and support."

Around 4.5 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, and more than 11 million Britons are at risk of developing the most common Type 2 version of the disease.