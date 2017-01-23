Single cheeseburger meal could alter your metabolism, research shows

A single cheeseburger or pizza blow-out can alter metabolism and trigger changes linked to fatty liver disease and diabetes, research has shown.

While a fit body might be able to recover from one such meal, regular big helpings of rich, fatty food are likely to cause lasting damage, say scientists.

For the study, 14 lean and healthy men aged 20 to 40 were either given a vanilla-flavoured palm oil drink or plain water.

The palm oil contained a similar amount of saturated fat as an eight-slice pepperoni pizza or 110g cheeseburger served with a large portion of french fries.

Tests showed that consuming the palm oil resulted in an immediate increase in fat accumulation and reduced sensitivity to insulin, the vital hormone that regulates blood sugar.

It also raised levels of triglycerides - a type of fat linked to heart disease - altered liver function and led to changes in gene activity associated with fatty liver disease.

Levels of glucagon, a hormone that stops blood sugar falling, were also raised.

Similar effects were seen in mice given the same palm oil treatment.

The researchers, led by Professor Michael Roden from the German Diabetes Centre in Dusseldorf, wrote in the Journal of Clinical Investigation: "The practical implication of this work is that the PO (palm oil) challenge used in this study most likely resembles the effects of ingestion of a meal rich in saturated fat, eg an eight-slice pepperoni pizza .. or a meal consisting of a 110g cheeseburger and a large portion of french fries ..

"One such meal would probably be sufficient to induce transient insulin resistance and impair hepatic (liver) metabolism."

The scientists added: "We presume that lean, healthy individuals are able to compensate adequately for excessive intake of saturated fatty acids, however, sustained and repeated exposure to such nutrients will ultimately lead to chronic insulin resistance, and NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease)."

Palm oil was found to reduce insulin sensitivity by 25% in the whole body, 15% in the liver and 34% in fat tissue.

Triglyceride levels in the liver were increased by 35% and the mechanism that generates glucose sugar from non-carbohydrate foods became 70% more active.

Dr Emily Burns, research communications manager at Diabetes UK, said: "We know that eating too much saturated fat might be linked to insulin resistance and this study gives us some insight into what's actually happening inside the body.

"While this study suggests that fat has a real impact on the liver, we need to be careful how we interpret the results.

"The research didn't involve any women and didn't compare the effects of saturated fat to other foods like protein or unsaturated fat.

"So, we recommend following a balanced diet to help achieve and maintain a healthy weight while we're waiting for the full picture through more research."